Asia Society Texas presents An Evening of Music With the Lion of Babylon

To celebrate Vian Sora's exhibition "Outerworlds," Asia Society Texas will host a musical evening with Zubair Al-Awadi, known as The Lion of Babylon, a leading contemporary folk musician from Iraq.

Based in Houston, he plays the oud - a lute-like string instrument - and is renowned for his technical mastery and expressive musical language. Over the course of the evening, his work will blend the spiritual depth of Sufi traditions with precision, resulting in a performance that is at once emotionally resonant and structurally refined.