Asia Society Texas Center presents Yoshitaka Amano: "Big Bang" opening reception

Asia Society Texas Center presents the opening reception of Yoshitaka Amano: "Big Bang." The exhibition explores Amano's career, from his groundbreaking work on Speed Racer, Final Fantasy, and Vampire Hunter D to his singular contribution to contemporary art. It features approximately 40 works in oil paint, ink, and automotive paint. Monumental paintings explode with Amano's signature, dreamlike visions of figures inhabiting fantastic, highly wrought environments.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through February 7, 2027.