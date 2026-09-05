Asia Society Texas Center presents Yoshitaka Amano: "Big Bang" opening reception

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Photo by Kevin Todora, courtesy The Warehouse.

Asia Society Texas Center presents the opening reception of Yoshitaka Amano: "Big Bang." The exhibition explores Amano's career, from his groundbreaking work on Speed Racer, Final Fantasy, and Vampire Hunter D to his singular contribution to contemporary art. It features approximately 40 works in oil paint, ink, and automotive paint. Monumental paintings explode with Amano's signature, dreamlike visions of figures inhabiting fantastic, highly wrought environments.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through February 7, 2027.

Asia Society Texas Center presents the opening reception of Yoshitaka Amano: "Big Bang." The exhibition explores Amano's career, from his groundbreaking work on Speed Racer, Final Fantasy, and Vampire Hunter D to his singular contribution to contemporary art. It features approximately 40 works in oil paint, ink, and automotive paint. Monumental paintings explode with Amano's signature, dreamlike visions of figures inhabiting fantastic, highly wrought environments.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through February 7, 2027.

WHEN

WHERE

Asia Society Texas Center
1370 Southmore Blvd, Houston, TX 77004, USA
https://asiasociety.org/texas/events/opening-reception-yoshitaka-amano-big-bang

TICKET INFO

Admission is free; RSVPs requested

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