Asia Society Texas Center presents Twincussion: Twin Beats - Melodies and Rhythms From Taiwan

Asia Society Texas Center presents Twin Beats, a concert featuring Jen-Ting and Jen-Yu Chien, the dynamic twin brothers behind Twincussion and who are redefining percussion on the global music scene. The performance is a celebration of Taiwanese culture, brought to life through rhythm, melody, and pure musical joy. Twincussion will take to the stage with renditions of traditional Taiwanese folk songs fused with Western and Eastern beats, showcase their talent in original compositions packed with drumming and electronic elements.
$10-$30