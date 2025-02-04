Asia Society Texas Center presents Indian Film Festival of Houston

eventdetail
Image courtesy of Asia Society Texas

The Indian Film Festival of Houston and Asia Society Texas Center will celebrate the cinematic voices of India and the diaspora with a fresh lineup of feature films, documentaries, and shorts. Each day will also include a reception with live music performances.

For a full list of screenings, go to the festival website.

The Indian Film Festival of Houston and Asia Society Texas Center will celebrate the cinematic voices of India and the diaspora with a fresh lineup of feature films, documentaries, and shorts. Each day will also include a reception with live music performances.

For a full list of screenings, go to the festival website.

WHEN

WHERE

Asia Society Texas Center
1370 Southmore Blvd, Houston, TX 77004, USA
https://asiasociety.org/texas/events/indian-film-festival-houston-2025

TICKET INFO

$20-$50

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Houston intel delivered daily.