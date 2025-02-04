Asia Society Texas Center presents Indian Film Festival of Houston
Image courtesy of Asia Society Texas
The Indian Film Festival of Houston and Asia Society Texas Center will celebrate the cinematic voices of India and the diaspora with a fresh lineup of feature films, documentaries, and shorts. Each day will also include a reception with live music performances.
For a full list of screenings, go to the festival website.
