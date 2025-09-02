Asia Society Texas Center presents Bank of America Women's Leadership Series: Mithu Malik

WHEN
WHERE
TICKET INFO
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
In 2024, the world-renowned Michelin Guide recognized six restaurants in Texas with the coveted Michelin star. The driving force behind Musaafer - one of the newly minted Michelin-starred restaurants - is co-founder Mithu Malik.
Asia Society Texas will present a conversation with award-winning restaurateur Mithu Malik as she shares her career, inspirations, and a behind-the-scenes look at the talent required to run a Michelin-starred restaurant.An Indian-inspired lunch will be served by Churrascos Catering.
In 2024, the world-renowned Michelin Guide recognized six restaurants in Texas with the coveted Michelin star. The driving force behind Musaafer - one of the newly minted Michelin-starred restaurants - is co-founder Mithu Malik.
Asia Society Texas will present a conversation with award-winning restaurateur Mithu Malik as she shares her career, inspirations, and a behind-the-scenes look at the talent required to run a Michelin-starred restaurant.An Indian-inspired lunch will be served by Churrascos Catering.
$125