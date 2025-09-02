Asia Society Texas Center presents Bank of America Women's Leadership Series: Mithu Malik

In 2024, the world-renowned Michelin Guide recognized six restaurants in Texas with the coveted Michelin star. The driving force behind Musaafer - one of the newly minted Michelin-starred restaurants - is co-founder Mithu Malik.

Asia Society Texas will present a conversation with award-winning restaurateur Mithu Malik as she shares her career, inspirations, and a behind-the-scenes look at the talent required to run a Michelin-starred restaurant.An Indian-inspired lunch will be served by Churrascos Catering.