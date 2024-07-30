Asia Society Texas Center presents A Conversation With Ali Velshi

Asia Society Texas will present an evening with Ali Velshi as he shares his new book, Small Acts of Courage: A Legacy of Endurance and the Fight for Democracy.

Velshi documents his family's century-long journey from India to South Africa, Kenya, Canada, and the United States. Through intimate stories and anecdotes about his family adjusting to new countries and cultures, Velshi traces their intersections with historical events such as the apartheid system in South Africa, encounters with historical figures such as Mahatma Gandhi, and how they persevered despite facing tremendous obstacles and setbacks.