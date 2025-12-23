Asia Society Texas and HTX Made presents Ghost in the Shell
eventdetail
Ghost in the Shell
Presented in partnership with HTX MADE, this screening of Ghost in the Shell will open with a short film by a Houston-based filmmaker and conclude with a conversation on Ghost in the Shell''s enduring influence, featuring local film voices.
The film is rated R for violence, nudity, and profanity. Guests must be ages 18 and up.
Presented in partnership with HTX MADE, this screening of Ghost in the Shell will open with a short film by a Houston-based filmmaker and conclude with a conversation on Ghost in the Shell''s enduring influence, featuring local film voices.
The film is rated R for violence, nudity, and profanity. Guests must be ages 18 and up.