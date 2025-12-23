Asia Society Texas and HTX Made presents Ghost in the Shell

eventdetail
Ghost in the Shell

Presented in partnership with HTX MADE, this screening of Ghost in the Shell will open with a short film by a Houston-based filmmaker and conclude with a conversation on Ghost in the Shell''s enduring influence, featuring local film voices.

The film is rated R for violence, nudity, and profanity. Guests must be ages 18 and up.

Presented in partnership with HTX MADE, this screening of Ghost in the Shell will open with a short film by a Houston-based filmmaker and conclude with a conversation on Ghost in the Shell''s enduring influence, featuring local film voices.

The film is rated R for violence, nudity, and profanity. Guests must be ages 18 and up.

WHEN

WHERE

Asia Society Texas Center
1370 Southmore Blvd, Houston, TX 77004, USA
https://asiasociety.org/texas/events/anime-screening-ghost-shell-htx-made

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Houston intel delivered daily.