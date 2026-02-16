Asia Society Texas and Houston Ballet present Sons de L’âme

WHEN
Asia Society Texas and the Houston Ballet will collaborate on the full presentation of Sons de L’âme (Sounds of the Soul), making its U.S. debut. The work will be performed in its entirety for only the second time, with music accompanied live by award-winning pianist George Li.
Set to piano pieces by Frédéric Chopin, the intimate and elegant Sons de L’âme was created by Houston Ballet Artistic Director Stanton Welch AM and premiered in 2013 with renowned concert pianist Lang Lang at the Théâtre des Champs-Élysées in Paris, France.
$45