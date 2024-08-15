Arthritis Foundation presents Jingle Bell Run Houston

Photo courtesy of Arthritis Foundation

Jingle Bell Run, now in its 40th year, is the original festive race for charity, presented by the Arthritis Foundation. Participants can wear their favorite holiday gear to jingle all the way toward a cure. Timed and untimed 5K options are available.

WHEN

WHERE

T.C.Jester Park
4201 T C Jester Blvd, Houston, TX 77018, USA
https://events.arthritis.org/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.event&eventID=1725

TICKET INFO

$25-$40

