Arthritis Foundation presents Jingle Bell Run Houston
Photo courtesy of Arthritis Foundation
Jingle Bell Run, now in its 40th year, is the original festive race for charity, presented by the Arthritis Foundation. Participants can wear their favorite holiday gear to jingle all the way toward a cure. Timed and untimed 5K options are available.
