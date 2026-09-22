Arthritis Foundation presents Bone Bash Houston

The Arthritis Foundation's Bone Bash is a fundraising event with costumes, dinner, auction, dancing, and music. Bone Bash brings the community together to raise awareness of the prevalence and seriousness of arthritis, as well as raise funds to support mission driven programs and local and state advocacy efforts.
The Arthritis Foundation's Bone Bash is a fundraising event with costumes, dinner, auction, dancing, and music. Bone Bash brings the community together to raise awareness of the prevalence and seriousness of arthritis, as well as raise funds to support mission driven programs and local and state advocacy efforts.