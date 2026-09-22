Arthritis Foundation presents Bone Bash Houston

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Arthritis Foundation

The Arthritis Foundation's Bone Bash is a fundraising event with costumes, dinner, auction, dancing, and music. Bone Bash brings the community together to raise awareness of the prevalence and seriousness of arthritis, as well as raise funds to support mission driven programs and local and state advocacy efforts.

The Arthritis Foundation's Bone Bash is a fundraising event with costumes, dinner, auction, dancing, and music. Bone Bash brings the community together to raise awareness of the prevalence and seriousness of arthritis, as well as raise funds to support mission driven programs and local and state advocacy efforts.

WHEN

WHERE

Houston Grand Hotel - River Oaks
1919 Briar Oaks Ln, Houston, TX 77027, USA
https://my.onecause.com/event/organizations/f82a4992-26f5-40fa-ba35-bdca64ba944a/events/vevt:747cc802-cea3-42ac-bbc6-c9a921da7503/home/story

TICKET INFO

$250

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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