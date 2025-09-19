Arthouse Houston presents Wes & Rick's Pix: Breathless

Arthouse Houston will present Jean-Luc Godard’s Breathless (1960) as the next installment in their “Wes & Rick’s Pix” film series. Richard Linklater selected this film for the series because it was one of the most memorable and impactful films he watched at the River Oaks Theatre. Linklater will soon release Nouvelle Vague, a narrative film about the making of Breathless.

Guests are encouraged to arrive early for live music from Kelly Doyle and browse Brazos Bookstore's table of related reads.

In Breathless, petty thug Michel (Jean-Paul Belmondo) considers himself a suave bad guy in the manner of Humphrey Bogart, but panics and impulsively kills a policeman while driving a stolen car. On the lam, he turns to his aspiring journalist girlfriend, Patricia (Jean Seberg), hiding out in her Paris apartment while he tries to pull together enough money to get the pair to Italy. But when Patricia learns that her boyfriend is being investigated for murder, she begins to question her loyalties.

Wes & Rick’s Pix is a series celebrating the cinematic influences of acclaimed Texan filmmakers Wes Anderson and Richard Linklater, both of whom spent their formative years watching films at the historic River Oaks Theatre in Houston. The films in the series are hand-selected by Wes Anderson and Richard Linklater.