Arthouse Houston presents Mobile Movie Palace: 9 to 5

Arthouse Houston will present 9 to 5, the outrageously fun comedy caper starring the legendary trio of Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, and Dolly Parton as their next Mobile Movie Palace event. The show will begin with live country music performed by Allison Holmes.

9 to 5 is an office screwball comedy about three female secretaries who are tormented and disrespected by their tyrannical, sexist boss. While smoking pot one night, the trio hatch a plan to take revenge on the boss. After managing to trap him in his own house, they assume control of his department, and productivity leaps, but just how long can they keep him tied up?