Arthouse Houston presents Mobile Movie Palace: 9 to 5

Photo courtesy of 20th Century Studios

Arthouse Houston will present 9 to 5, the outrageously fun comedy caper starring the legendary trio of Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, and Dolly Parton as their next Mobile Movie Palace event. The show will begin with live country music performed by Allison Holmes.

9 to 5 is an office screwball comedy about three female secretaries who are tormented and disrespected by their tyrannical, sexist boss. While smoking pot one night, the trio hatch a plan to take revenge on the boss. After managing to trap him in his own house, they assume control of his department, and productivity leaps, but just how long can they keep him tied up?

WHEN

WHERE

MATCH - Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston
3400 Main St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://matchouston.org/events/2025/9-5-film-and-live-music

TICKET INFO

Pay what you can; $20 suggested price.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
