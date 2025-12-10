Arthouse Houston presents Hedwig and the Angry Inch with John Cameron Mitchell

Arthouse Houston will present a one-night-only event featuring the visionary creator of Hedwig and the Angry Inch, John Cameron Mitchell. Guests can get up close and personal with Mitchell, the creator and star of the acclaimed film. They'll also get to experience the film like never before and hear the stories behind the legend.

The screening will be accompanied by a live director's commentary by Mitchell, and followed by a live music set led by Mitchell, with band members Amber Martin and Chapman Welch.

The 2001 indie musical classic follows Hedwig, an East Berliner transplant and lead singer in a band, who is chasing down his ex for stealing his songs. The road-trip film is a kaleidoscope of the fringes, showcasing a punk scene that involved anyone defying labels.Join us for this rare and exciting evening of film, music, and an exclusive look behind the curtain of this iconic cult film.