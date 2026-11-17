The holidays return to ARTECHOUSE with Spectacular Factory - The Holiday Multiverse; their annual celebration of creativity and wonder. Guests can step inside an ever-evolving world of a holiday digital artistry where lights dance, sounds shimmer, and imagination takes the lead.

In the annual ARTECHOUSE Holiday Special, visitors can unwrap kaleidoscopic winter realms, witness the dazzling world of a gift factory brought to life, and get swept away by dreamlike holiday themes. In a time when the world feels louder than ever, ARTECHOUSE Holiday Special offers a celebratory retreat for your mind, body, and soul.