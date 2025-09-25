ARTECHOUSE presents Julius Horsthuis: "Fractal Worlds" opening day

Fractals are everywhere - from the spiraling galaxies overhead to the branching of trees and the rhythms of our breath. ARTECHOUSE Studio and visual artist Julius Horsthuis invite audiences to step inside the infinite, exploring how mathematics shapes not only our physical world but also our perception, emotion, and imagination.

Visitors can go on a cinematic four-part fractal journey with 16K visuals and 31-channel Hyperreal sound within ARTECHOUSE's 270-degree Immersion Gallery. There they can discover The Fractal Lab, an interactive digital exploration of fractals that encourages playful, intuitive discovery as they manipulate fractals in real time

They can also step inside ARTECHOUSE's infinity room where kaleidoscopic fractal formulas take visitors into other dimension, and relax and reflect with the ethereal digital installation Nascence, an exploration of how simple fractal formulas have spawned the world's organic beauty.

Developed by ARTECHOUSE Studio and artist Julius Horsthuis, "Fractal Worlds" is an immersive and meditative journey through fractal landscapes that blur the lines between the natural and architectural, order and chaos. Accompanied by a dynamic spatial soundtrack from award-winning composers David Levy and Michael Stearns, ARTECHOUSE's technology-driven digital art galleries reveal the visual poetry of equations and patterns, awakening a sense of wonder and connectivity in a fractured world.

The exhibition will be open through March 1, 2026.