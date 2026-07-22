ARTECHOUSE Houston presents Linen & Light: A Garden Party Reimagined

ARTECHOUSE Houston will present an evening of immersive art, cocktails, bites, music, and community at Linen & Light: A Garden Party Reimagined.

Inspired by the digital landscapes of ARTECHOUSE’s acclaimed "Blooming Wonders" exhibition, Linen & Light transforms the immersive art space into a lively summer garden party where guests are encouraged to dress in their finest white linen attire and enjoy an all-inclusive evening celebrating creativity and giving back.

The event will feature immersive digital art, premium cocktails, chef-curated light bites, live music, and interactive performances throughout the galleries.

A portion of proceeds from the evening will benefit Kids’ Meals, Inc., helping provide free, healthy meals to Houston’s youngest children facing food insecurity.