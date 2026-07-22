ARTECHOUSE Houston presents Linen & Light: A Garden Party Reimagined

ARTECHOUSE Houston will present an evening of immersive art, cocktails, bites, music, and community at Linen & Light: A Garden Party Reimagined.
Inspired by the digital landscapes of ARTECHOUSE’s acclaimed "Blooming Wonders" exhibition, Linen & Light transforms the immersive art space into a lively summer garden party where guests are encouraged to dress in their finest white linen attire and enjoy an all-inclusive evening celebrating creativity and giving back.
The event will feature immersive digital art, premium cocktails, chef-curated light bites, live music, and interactive performances throughout the galleries.
A portion of proceeds from the evening will benefit Kids’ Meals, Inc., helping provide free, healthy meals to Houston’s youngest children facing food insecurity.
ARTECHOUSE Houston will present an evening of immersive art, cocktails, bites, music, and community at Linen & Light: A Garden Party Reimagined.
Inspired by the digital landscapes of ARTECHOUSE’s acclaimed "Blooming Wonders" exhibition, Linen & Light transforms the immersive art space into a lively summer garden party where guests are encouraged to dress in their finest white linen attire and enjoy an all-inclusive evening celebrating creativity and giving back.
The event will feature immersive digital art, premium cocktails, chef-curated light bites, live music, and interactive performances throughout the galleries.
A portion of proceeds from the evening will benefit Kids’ Meals, Inc., helping provide free, healthy meals to Houston’s youngest children facing food insecurity.