The original and historical Downtown Artist’s Warehouse District will “open house” their working art studios and gallery exhibition spaces to the public for the official ArtCrawl Houston. Over 100 artists will participate in Houston’s original cluster of artists warehouses: Bisong Art Gallery, Hardy & Nance Studios, and MotherDogStudios.
WHEN
WHERE
Bisong Art Gallery
1305 Sterrett St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://bisonggallery.com/event/artcrawl-2024/
TICKET INFO
Admission is free.
