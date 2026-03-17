Art League Houston presents Montrose Art Party

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Art League Houston

Co-chaired by Eleanor L. Williams and Tyler L. Hough, the Montrose Art Party is a fundraiser that blooms with the theme Flower Power - a floral-inspired evening celebrating creativity, resilience, and community.

Participants of all experience levels receive professional guidance, art materials, and a space to create, connect, and grow as artists. The evening’s highlight is the Healing Arts exhibition, featuring original works created by program participants and available for viewing and purchase.

Guests will enjoy a night of art, community, and celebration while directly supporting a program that makes the arts accessible to those who need it most.

Proceeds from Marty sustain and expand the Healing Art Program, helping ensure that creative opportunities remain available to Houston residents for years to come.

Co-chaired by Eleanor L. Williams and Tyler L. Hough, the Montrose Art Party is a fundraiser that blooms with the theme Flower Power - a floral-inspired evening celebrating creativity, resilience, and community.

Participants of all experience levels receive professional guidance, art materials, and a space to create, connect, and grow as artists. The evening’s highlight is the Healing Arts exhibition, featuring original works created by program participants and available for viewing and purchase.

Guests will enjoy a night of art, community, and celebration while directly supporting a program that makes the arts accessible to those who need it most.

Proceeds from Marty sustain and expand the Healing Art Program, helping ensure that creative opportunities remain available to Houston residents for years to come.

WHEN

WHERE

Art League Houston
1953 Montrose Blvd, Houston, TX 77006, USA
https://www.artleaguehouston.org/2026-marty

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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