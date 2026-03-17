Art League Houston presents Montrose Art Party

Co-chaired by Eleanor L. Williams and Tyler L. Hough, the Montrose Art Party is a fundraiser that blooms with the theme Flower Power - a floral-inspired evening celebrating creativity, resilience, and community.

Participants of all experience levels receive professional guidance, art materials, and a space to create, connect, and grow as artists. The evening’s highlight is the Healing Arts exhibition, featuring original works created by program participants and available for viewing and purchase.

Guests will enjoy a night of art, community, and celebration while directly supporting a program that makes the arts accessible to those who need it most.

Proceeds from Marty sustain and expand the Healing Art Program, helping ensure that creative opportunities remain available to Houston residents for years to come.