Art League Houston presents Kathy Vargas: "Light Needs Shadow Needs Light…" opening reception

eventdetail
Este Recuerdo: My Mother, Susie Salcedo Vargas, On Her Way to Work, 2003, Hand-colored gelatin silver print. From the Zoe Diaz Collection.

As Kathy Vargas reflects on her remarkable decades-long career in the arts - as an artist, art administrator, mentor, activist, and curator—"Light Needs Shadow Needs Light…" serves as a meditation on the past, present, and future, exploring themes of life, love, and death. Through four distinct series of meticulously composed, hand-painted, silver gelatin photographs, Vargas weaves together the personal and the political, layering references to fantastical elements from her father’s Mexican folklore and her mother’s devout Catholic beliefs.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display until November 23.

As Kathy Vargas reflects on her remarkable decades-long career in the arts - as an artist, art administrator, mentor, activist, and curator—"Light Needs Shadow Needs Light…" serves as a meditation on the past, present, and future, exploring themes of life, love, and death. Through four distinct series of meticulously composed, hand-painted, silver gelatin photographs, Vargas weaves together the personal and the political, layering references to fantastical elements from her father’s Mexican folklore and her mother’s devout Catholic beliefs.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display until November 23.

WHEN

WHERE

Art League Houston
1953 Montrose Blvd, Houston, TX 77006, USA
https://www.artleaguehouston.org/kathy-vargas

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.