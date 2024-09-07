Art League Houston presents Kathy Vargas: "Light Needs Shadow Needs Light…" opening reception

As Kathy Vargas reflects on her remarkable decades-long career in the arts - as an artist, art administrator, mentor, activist, and curator—"Light Needs Shadow Needs Light…" serves as a meditation on the past, present, and future, exploring themes of life, love, and death. Through four distinct series of meticulously composed, hand-painted, silver gelatin photographs, Vargas weaves together the personal and the political, layering references to fantastical elements from her father’s Mexican folklore and her mother’s devout Catholic beliefs.



Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display until November 23.