Art League Houston presents Dario Robleto: "If You Remember, I’ll Remember" opening reception

Art League Houston presents "If You Remember, I’ll Remember," a selection of works by the 2025 Texas Artist of the Year, Dario Robleto. The exhibition highlights Robleto's transdisciplinary practice, which is rooted in profound perception, curiosity, and, above all, empathy.

As part of the exhibition, Robleto will be in conversation with Jennifer Roberts. There will also be a screening of his 2024 film Ancient Beacons Long for Notice at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, co-presented by Art League Houston, the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, and Aurora Picture Show.

Long intrigued by humanity’s enduring attempts to articulate love, this exhibition explores Robleto’s ongoing inquiry into the human heart, not only as a biological organ, but as a symbol for endearment, care, and connection. Through sculptures and prints, Robleto blends science, history, and poetics to trace how those before have understood the lifeline of humanity and offer his own interpretations for future generations to come.



Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through December 21.