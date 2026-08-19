Art Factory presents Jezebel

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Photo courtesy of Art Factory

Art Factory will present the world premiere of Jezebel: The Criminally Country Musical. The honky-tonk jukebox comedy drops audiences inside a rowdy Southern women’s correctional facility, where they’ll meet an unforgettable lineup of inmates guilty of one thing: being just a little too much woman to handle.

Powered by iconic country hits made famous by Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Shania Twain, Carrie Underwood, The Chicks, and more, Jezebel is a hilarious, high-octane celebration of outlaw women, questionable decisions, and raising hell without apology.

Art Factory will present the world premiere of Jezebel: The Criminally Country Musical. The honky-tonk jukebox comedy drops audiences inside a rowdy Southern women’s correctional facility, where they’ll meet an unforgettable lineup of inmates guilty of one thing: being just a little too much woman to handle.

Powered by iconic country hits made famous by Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Shania Twain, Carrie Underwood, The Chicks, and more, Jezebel is a hilarious, high-octane celebration of outlaw women, questionable decisions, and raising hell without apology.

WHEN

WHERE

Art Factory
1125 Providence St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://www.artfactoryhouston.com/tickets

TICKET INFO

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