Art Factory presents Jezebel

Art Factory will present the world premiere of Jezebel: The Criminally Country Musical. The honky-tonk jukebox comedy drops audiences inside a rowdy Southern women’s correctional facility, where they’ll meet an unforgettable lineup of inmates guilty of one thing: being just a little too much woman to handle.

Powered by iconic country hits made famous by Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Shania Twain, Carrie Underwood, The Chicks, and more, Jezebel is a hilarious, high-octane celebration of outlaw women, questionable decisions, and raising hell without apology.