Art Factory presents Cabaret

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Photo courtesy of Art Factory

In a Berlin nightclub as the world teeters on the edge of catastrophe, an American writer becomes entangled with the magnetic Sally Bowles and a community determined to keep dancing while the world begins to burn around them. Cabaret is seductive, funny, romantic, and ultimately devastating, pulling audiences into a world where pleasure and danger collide.

In a Berlin nightclub as the world teeters on the edge of catastrophe, an American writer becomes entangled with the magnetic Sally Bowles and a community determined to keep dancing while the world begins to burn around them. Cabaret is seductive, funny, romantic, and ultimately devastating, pulling audiences into a world where pleasure and danger collide.

WHEN

WHERE

Art Factory
1125 Providence St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://www.artfactoryhouston.com/

TICKET INFO

$30
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