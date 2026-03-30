Art Factory presents Cabaret

In a Berlin nightclub as the world teeters on the edge of catastrophe, an American writer becomes entangled with the magnetic Sally Bowles and a community determined to keep dancing while the world begins to burn around them. Cabaret is seductive, funny, romantic, and ultimately devastating, pulling audiences into a world where pleasure and danger collide.
In a Berlin nightclub as the world teeters on the edge of catastrophe, an American writer becomes entangled with the magnetic Sally Bowles and a community determined to keep dancing while the world begins to burn around them. Cabaret is seductive, funny, romantic, and ultimately devastating, pulling audiences into a world where pleasure and danger collide.
WHEN
WHERE
Art Factory
1125 Providence St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://www.artfactoryhouston.com/
TICKET INFO
$30
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.