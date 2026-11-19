Art Factory will present the world premiere of The Haunting of Ebenezer Scrooge, an epic new musical that brings the electricity of a pop/rock concert to the candlelit world of Charles Dickens.

Jacob Marley and a chorus of lost souls tell the story from the far side of Christmas Eve. They remember what it was to be human. They know the cost of leaving love unspoken, and they recognize in Scrooge a privilege the living so easily take for granted: he still has tomorrow. In their hands, Dickens’s familiar ghost story becomes a glorious exploration of what it means to be alive.