Visitors can cxperience a distinctive and moving performance inside the Buffalo Bayou Park Cistern as Ars Lyrica presents Ring in the Peace, a 20-minute, multi-cultural musical journey designed to inspire reflection, connection, and unity. Curated and performed by Mexican-born mezzo-soprano Cecilia Duarte and Spanish-born percussionist Jesús Pacheco, the intimate program brings together centuries of global musical traditions in one of Houston’s most atmospheric spaces.

Set within the Cistern’s soaring architecture - defined by its 221 concrete columns, echoing chamber, and tranquil ambience - Ring in the Peace offers audiences a rare opportunity to experience music in an environment that naturally enhances its resonance and emotional depth. Duarte’s expressive vocal artistry intertwines with Pacheco’s evocative percussion to guide listeners through a thoughtfully crafted sequence of works spanning cultures and eras, from the ninth century to today. Each piece invites audiences to pause, listen, and consider the ways music can both honor history and illuminate shared human experiences.