Archway Gallery presents SUPERMALEVICH: "The Poetry of Place" opening reception

Archway Gallery will present "SUPERMALEVICH: The Poetry of Place," an exhibit featuring watercolors, drawings, and urban sketches by Maksim Koloskov.

Koloskov, working under the artistic identity SUPERMALEVICH, through his artistic vision transforms city streets, architectural landmarks, waterfronts, and fleeting moments of life into poetic records of place.

Trained as an architect and internationally recognized as an architectural illustrator, Koloskov brings his unique perspective to the urban landscape - one that balances structure with emotion, precision with spontaneity, and observation with memory. His work invites viewers to slow down and rediscover the beauty hidden within familiar environments: The changing light on a downtown façade, the quiet reflections of a harbor, the rhythm of pedestrians moving through a city, or the atmosphere of a distant street in Spain. Each work reflects a keen eye for atmosphere, light, and human connection, transforming ordinary scenes into extraordinary visual experiences.

SUPERMALEVICH: "The Poetry of Place" features a body of work that is both deeply personal and universally relatable—a visual journey that carries the viewer through cities, landscapes, and human experience.

Most of the exhibit’s works are watercolors painted en plein air on the streets of Houston and Galveston or on his recent travels to Spain and Japan.

The exhibition will remain on display through November 5