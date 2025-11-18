Archway Gallery presents "Sleepwalking" and "Obscure Narratives" opening reception

Archway Gallery presents "Sleepwalking and Obscure Narratives," a dual exhibition of new paintings by Kay Sarver and Trudy Askew.

In "Sleepwalking," Sarver delves into the surreal landscape of the subconscious, drawing from vivid imagination and personal history. Her oil paintings blend dreamlike imagery with symbolic references to Tarot archetypes, reflecting both vulnerability and resilience amid turbulent times.

Askew’s "Obscure Narratives: explores the shifting line between truth and illusion. Inspired by family photographs, dreams, and media fragments, her surrealistic compositions invite viewers to uncover their own interpretations of mystery and meaning.

Together, these two artists reveal deeply personal, yet universal stories shaped by memory, emotion, and imagination.

The exhibition will remain on display through January 1, 2026.