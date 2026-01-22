Archway Gallery presents Robert L. Straight and Tom Wells: "Just Wood - Mostly" opening reception

Archway Gallery presents "Just Wood - Mostly," an exhibit featuring whimsical, creative, and utilitarian works in wood - mostly - by Robert L. Straight and guest artist Tom Wells.

"Just Wood - Mostly" features works in wood that take Robert Straight’s whimsical streak to its highest level yet. An example he cites is a to-scale midget race car made completely out of wood. Other works include body parts in full round to hang on the wall - and many other whimsical and utilitarian surprises.



Straight is joined by Houston furniture maker, Tom Wells, who is respected especially for his fine cabinet work.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through March 5.