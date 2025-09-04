Archway Gallery presents Maryam Lavaf: "Joy in the Moment" opening reception

Archway Gallery presents "Joy in the Moment," featuring new paintings and sculpture by Maryam Lavaf.



According to Lavaf, in a world filled with sorrow and turbulence, we tend to forget to pause and explore the beauty of now. "Joy in the Moment" is a blend of abstract paintings and sculpture that invite the viewer to reflect on fleeting yet powerful experiences that spark a profound response.

Using found and recycled materials, Lavaf’s sculptures explore the interplay between color, texture, and form, while her paintings whisp and swirl with movement.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through October 30.