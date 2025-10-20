Archway Gallery presents Margaret Miller: "The Gardener's Mistress" opening reception

Archway Gallery will present "The Gardener’s Mistress,: a new collection of oil paintings on birch panels by Margaret Miller. Through expressive palette knife work and vibrant color, Miller explores the idea that the Earth itself is the ultimate gardener. Her lush, dynamic compositions celebrate humanity’s dual role as both caretakers and creations of nature’s cycles.

Drawing inspiration from personal experiences in gardens, her paintings reflect vulnerability, resilience, and renewal. Flowers and foliage become metaphors for memory and relationship, rendered in hues that shift from tranquil greens to bursts of vivid color. "The Gardener’s Mistress" invites viewers to reflect on their own connection to the natural world—and the beauty found in surrendering to its rhythm.

The exhibition will remain on display through December 4.