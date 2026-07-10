Archway Gallery presents Lisette McClung: "Road Trips" opening reception

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Photo courtesy of Archway Gallery

Archway Gallery will present "Road Trips," an exhibit featuring new paintings by Lisette McClung. The exhibit brings together a collection of both plein air and studio works - large and small - inspired by her many road trips over the past decade.

McClung focuses her exhibit on the beauty to be found in outdoors scenes. Plein air - French for “open air” - refers to the practice of painting outdoors on location. As a dedicated plein air painter, McClung has been invited to paint, explore, and photograph on a variety of working ranches, as well as in fields, cities, and villages across the United States and Europe.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through September 3.

Archway Gallery will present "Road Trips," an exhibit featuring new paintings by Lisette McClung. The exhibit brings together a collection of both plein air and studio works - large and small - inspired by her many road trips over the past decade.

McClung focuses her exhibit on the beauty to be found in outdoors scenes. Plein air - French for “open air” - refers to the practice of painting outdoors on location. As a dedicated plein air painter, McClung has been invited to paint, explore, and photograph on a variety of working ranches, as well as in fields, cities, and villages across the United States and Europe.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through September 3.

WHEN

WHERE

Archway Gallery
2305 Dunlavy St, Houston, TX 77006, USA
https://www.archwaygallery.com/upcoming-exhibitions.html

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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