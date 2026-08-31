Archway Gallery presents Katherine Rodgers: "Blue Heartstrings" opening reception

Archway Gallery presents "Blue Heartstrings," an exhibition of new watercolor paintings by Katherine Rodgers. Featuring mammals, birds, and fish painted primarily in shades of blue, the exhibit honors Rodgers' older sister, Laura, who died at age two from a congenital heart defect.

Inspired by Laura's memory, Rodgers is donating a portion of artwork sales and prints to HeartGift, the nonprofit that provides life-saving heart surgeries to children from around the world. Babies born with serious congenital heart defects are often called "blue babies," inspiring both the exhibit's title and palette.

Through art, remembrance, and philanthropy, "Blue Heartstrings" celebrates hope while helping give children the chance at healthy lives.

The exhibition will remain on display through October 1.