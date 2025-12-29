Archway Gallery presents June Woest: "Weather Inside Out" opening reception

Archway Gallery will present "Weather Inside Out," an exhibit of new work by June Woest that captures the interplay between photography, sculpture, and AI.

"Weather Inside Out" explores Woest’s experiences with the unpredictable nature of the weather by challenging the notion that we are helpless against it. Her works are an invitation to embrace change and find comfort in the unpredictable. Woest begins each work with a clay sculpture, created from a plaster mold, which she describes as an “act of intentional repetition that offers a sense of control and predictability.” Then she documents these objects using photography, focusing on their form and the nuances of light and shadow, before handing over the work to AI with a single evocative command: “Fix the weather.”

Woest’s final prints capture the intersection between solid, tangible objects and ethereal, digitally altered environments, “a space,” she says, “where we can hope to manipulate our circumstances for the better - not to gain power but to simply move with more freedom and purpose.” For Woest, clay and AI are metaphors for human resilience and adaptability, a playful nod to a deeply human desire for control over our surroundings and lives - and the internal, emotional “weather” we navigate.

The exhibition will remain on display through February 5.