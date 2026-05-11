Archway Gallery presents "Ink&Image 2026" opening reception

Archway Gallery will be an exhibitor as part of PrintHouston 2026, a biennial citywide celebration of original prints, the artists who create them, and the people who collect them.

"Ink&Image" features seven Archway Gallery printmakers: Carol Berger, Robin Beckwith, Blaine Davis, donna e perkins, Shirl Riccetti, Liz Conces Spencer, and Robert L. Straight. Archway is also fortunate to have three participating guest artists: Liv Johnson - printmaking instructor at the Glassell School of Art; Patrick Masterson - Master Printer and printmaking instructor at Rice University and University of Houston; and Charles Tanner - printmaking artist at Burning Bones Press.

The artists will be present at the opening reception to visit with viewers and explain their printmaking processes, with artists’ talks. The exhibit will highlight the expressive power of the medium and the diversity of methods used.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through July 2.