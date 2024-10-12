Archway Gallery presents Harold Joiner: "Homeland: Random Musings of a Native Son" opening reception

Archway Gallery presents "Homeland: Random Musings of a Native Son," featuring new paintings and mixed media works by Harold Joiner.

As a native son of the American Southwest, Joiner often draws inspiration for his works from his childhood experiences growing up there and his frequent travels there as an adult. He takes pride in the fact that his home state of New Mexico is at the forefront of scientific developments today but is also unique for its Hispanic and Native American heritages.

Joiner creates works in varying degrees of abstraction, depending on the subject matter or the message he wishes to convey. He is known for his “invented landscapes” that are abstract representations drawn from his imagination. For the “inventions” in this exhibition, he elevated his view of the landscape as a way to capture its depth and vastness. In all the works - landscape and otherwise - he tries to evoke the spirit of Southwest regional art without resorting to cliché.

The exhibition is comprised of paintings, mixed media collages, and assemblages that speak to the region’s unique cultural milieu, both historical and contemporary. Included are two paintings aided by AI technology, and one of these paintings is presented with an accompanying tutorial of its development. Joiner has an interest in how this new tool can be used to aid in the creation of unique artworks.



Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display until December 5.