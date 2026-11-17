Archway Gallery presents "Clay Stories," a solo exhibition of whimsical ceramic sculptures and tile works by artist Gözde Kaya.

Blending vibrant colors, expressive forms, and playful humor, Kaya’s hand-built ceramics transform everyday observations and fleeting moments into imaginative characters and stories. Each piece begins as a sketch and evolves into a unique work that invites viewers to pause, explore, and interpret its narrative through their own imagination.

Celebrating curiosity, creativity, and the wonder of everyday life, Clay Stories encourages audiences to reconnect with their sense of play and discover the unexpected stories hidden within the ordinary.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through December 31.