Archway Gallery presents " ​Fifty Forward: A Portrait of the Past, Present & Future" opening reception

Archway Gallery, Texas’ longest-running artist-owned and operated gallery, marks its 50th anniversary with a landmark exhibition titled "Fifty Forward." The milestone year celebrates half a century of artistic innovation, community connection, and unwavering commitment to elevating Houston’s creative spirit.

The anniversary exhibition, "Fifty Forward," pays tribute to the artists who are continuing to build Archway Gallery’s legacy. A wall of self-portraits, featuring each of the current artists, honors the people whose creative energy and shared vision are carrying the gallery into the next half century.

The front gallery will also feature works from all the current gallery members. Guests are invited to share thoughts and wishes for the future of Archway Gallery. As part of the anniversary celebration, one guest submission will be selected to receive a $500 gift certificate.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through April 30.