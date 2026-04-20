Archway Gallery presents Empty Bowls Houston opening reception

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Archway Gallery

Archway Gallery will once again host a special exhibition to raise money for Empty Bowls Houston. More than 30 artfully crafted, one-of-a-kind bowls will be displayed along with work submitted by both 2D and 3D Archway Gallery artists. The Empty Bowls artwork will be available through the month of May with proceeds benefiting the Houston Food Bank.

At the opening reception, visitors can meet the artists and view these unique works. The bowls may be purchased and taken home the same day. Archway will have Empty Bowls artwork available on their website store as well.

The exhibition will be on display through May 30.

Archway Gallery will once again host a special exhibition to raise money for Empty Bowls Houston. More than 30 artfully crafted, one-of-a-kind bowls will be displayed along with work submitted by both 2D and 3D Archway Gallery artists. The Empty Bowls artwork will be available through the month of May with proceeds benefiting the Houston Food Bank.

At the opening reception, visitors can meet the artists and view these unique works. The bowls may be purchased and taken home the same day. Archway will have Empty Bowls artwork available on their website store as well.

The exhibition will be on display through May 30.

WHEN

WHERE

Archway Gallery
2305 Dunlavy St, Houston, TX 77006, USA
https://www.archwaygallery.com/empty-bowls-houston.html

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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