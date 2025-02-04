Archway Gallery presents Becky Soria: "Intimate Geographies" opening reception

Archway Gallery presents "Intimate Geographies," featuring new paintings by Becky Soria.

Traversing the territory of the body, Soria’s paintings come into focus not as objective and impersonal but rather as intensely personal and intimate. While preparing for this exhibit, Soria was aware of her involvement in an evolution that had become real throughout all her years of creating art. Concerned with sensitive issues about women and the world we all live in, she strove to represent the vast territory that is human experience through images that map those experiences to the topography of the physical and energetic human body. The bodies in her paintings are the surface below the surface of both the physical body and the body visualized by the Ego.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display until April 3.