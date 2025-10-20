Archway Gallery presents Alchemy of the Garden

Inspired by "The Gardener’s Mistress," the November exhibition by artist Margaret Miller, Alchemy of the Garden will be guided by Chef Lena Le of Lena’s Asian Kitchen, winner of Chopped: Truffle Edition.
The event will feature a five-course wine dinner where food, art, and imagination intertwine. Drawing from her Vietnamese roots, Houston home, and love of Mexican flavors, Chef Lena creates a menu that honors both heritage and heart.
Guests can expect lotus and pomelo, seabass wrapped in banana leaf, slow-braised pork ribs with pipián rojo, and avocado oil cake crowned with white chocolate frosting - each course artfully paired with wines from around the world.
A portion of each ticket benefits Lena’s Foundation, supporting meals for domestic abuse and crisis survivors.
Inspired by "The Gardener’s Mistress," the November exhibition by artist Margaret Miller, Alchemy of the Garden will be guided by Chef Lena Le of Lena’s Asian Kitchen, winner of Chopped: Truffle Edition.
The event will feature a five-course wine dinner where food, art, and imagination intertwine. Drawing from her Vietnamese roots, Houston home, and love of Mexican flavors, Chef Lena creates a menu that honors both heritage and heart.
Guests can expect lotus and pomelo, seabass wrapped in banana leaf, slow-braised pork ribs with pipián rojo, and avocado oil cake crowned with white chocolate frosting - each course artfully paired with wines from around the world.
A portion of each ticket benefits Lena’s Foundation, supporting meals for domestic abuse and crisis survivors.
WHEN
WHERE
TICKET INFO
$175