Architecture Center Houston presents "Big Dome, Bigger Dreams: Visions for Harris County Domed Stadium" opening reception

When the Harris County Domed Stadium opened in 1965, it was proclaimed the Eighth Wonder of the World. The structure that would become known as the Houston Astrodome represented a bold vision of the future, transforming sports, entertainment, and architectural design.

"Big Dome, Bigger Dreams: Visions for Harris County Domed Stadium" explores the history, significance, and possible future of one of Houston’s most recognizable landmarks. The exhibition traces the Astrodome from its groundbreaking development and revolutionary engineering achievements through its decades of historic events, decline, and ongoing debate over its future.

Today, the Astrodome remains largely unused, but ideas for its future continue to emerge. Through archival materials, imagery, and a timeline of the Dome’s development, life, and decline, the exhibition examines proposals for rehabilitation and reuse, while considering the architectural, environmental, cultural, and financial questions surrounding its future.

"Big Dome, Bigger Dreams invites" visitors to look beyond the Dome as a relic of Houston’s past and consider what it could become next. The exhibition asks a question that is as ambitious as the building itself: Can big thinking bring the Astrodome back?

The exhibition will remain on display through January 22, 2027.