Archaeology Now presents Great Discoveries of Medicine: Ancient Mesopotamian Medicine with Dr. Irving Finkel, part of its Legacy Series: Who We Are is What We Were. The luncheon event features London-based Finkel - a philologist and Assyriologist with the British Museum - on a journey through time to explore ancient Mesopotamian healing practices, innovative techniques, and enduring medical ideas.

Dr. Finkel will be introduced via Zoom by world-renowned physician-scientist Dr. Peter Hotez, M.D., Ph.D. Dr. Hotez, Dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, is best known for his leadership in developing coronavirus vaccines and his prominent role in global public health during the COVID-19 pandemic.