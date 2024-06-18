Quantcast

Appetite for Murder presents “Night Train” Murder Mystery Dinner

At Appetite for Murder's “Night Train” Murder Mystery Dinner, guests will arrive as theirr pre-determined character, in character and secrecy. The host will guide guests to the private lounge as they await the European Belle. Once the night train arrives, guests can grab a drink and enjoy the first-class carriage ride back to 1930...

WHEN

WHERE

Hotel ICON, Autograph Collection
220 Main St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
TICKET INFO

$135

