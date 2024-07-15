Apollo Chamber Players presents Mekong: SOUL

Mekong: SOUL tells three powerful and multi-sensory stories about life on the Mekong River of Southeast Asia. With music, audiences will hear the sounds of Vietnamese, Khmer, Thai, Lao, and Burmese communities. With dance, they will see the pains of departure from the homeland and the struggles faced by those torn from the river. With spoken word and moving images, all can appreciate the bonds of the mother who sustains life whether on the river or in diaspora.

With water as a universal and multicultural bond, Apollo Chamber Players collaborates with Houston Ballet Principal Connor Walsh and Demi Soloist Chae Eun Yang for a genre-fusing performance of Marty Regan’s Splash of Indigo.