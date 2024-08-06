Apollo Chamber Players presents Liberty

Photo courtesy of Lynn Lane

The relationship between democracy and liberty is complex and ever-evolving. Apollo's season opener explores this nation’s noble quest to ‘secure the blessings of liberty’ for its citizenry - and where we have fallen tragically short. Legendary actor and activist George Takei joins us to tell the story of his family’s forced internment during World War II, as people of Japanese descent in American had their most basic freedoms stripped away in one of democracy’s darkest chapters. The program also features the world premiere of a newly adapted commissioned work by one of America’s most celebrated living composers. John Corigliano’s One Sweet Morning reflects a post-9/11 aspiration for peace and freedom from war and terror. And meaningfully, Afghan-born composer Homayoun Sakhi offers a global perspective on the promises and perils of self-government and the eternal quest for liberty.