Apollo Chamber Players presents American Story, Concert 4: Venture

eventdetail
Photo by Lynn Lane

The Apollo Chamber Players return to their foundational source of inspiration - the American space program and the Apollo Project - for a musical reimagining of the troubled Apollo 13 spaceflight.

Houston-based composers John Cornelius and Mark Buller contribute original works and serve as co-producers of the program. Through their vision, Venture captures the arc of this harrowing emergency turned heroic all-hands survival story, focusing on untold contributions and heroes of the ingenious rescue effort.

Among them is Miguel Hernandez, who escaped Cuba just before Fidel Castro’s rise and later played a vital role in the Apollo program as a Mission Specialist at NASA. Hernandez was in Mission Control when the Apollo 13 crew sent the now-legendary message: “Houston, we have a problem.” The guest artists are composers and co-creators Mark Buller and John Cornelius.

The Apollo Chamber Players return to their foundational source of inspiration - the American space program and the Apollo Project - for a musical reimagining of the troubled Apollo 13 spaceflight.

Houston-based composers John Cornelius and Mark Buller contribute original works and serve as co-producers of the program. Through their vision, Venture captures the arc of this harrowing emergency turned heroic all-hands survival story, focusing on untold contributions and heroes of the ingenious rescue effort.

Among them is Miguel Hernandez, who escaped Cuba just before Fidel Castro’s rise and later played a vital role in the Apollo program as a Mission Specialist at NASA. Hernandez was in Mission Control when the Apollo 13 crew sent the now-legendary message: “Houston, we have a problem.” The guest artists are composers and co-creators Mark Buller and John Cornelius.

WHEN

WHERE

MATCH - Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston
3400 Main St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://matchouston.org/events/2026/american-story-venture

TICKET INFO

$40
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