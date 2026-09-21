Aperio Music of the Americas presents Midnight in Blue: Samba, Strings & Tango

eventdetail
Miller Outdoor Theatre

Passion, rhythm, and shimmering strings take the stage in a concert by Aperio, Music of the Americas, Midnight in Blue: Samba, Strings, & Tango. The program highlights the vibrant, hypnotic pulse of Argentinean Tango, Brazilian Samba, and American Minimalism by composers hailing from across the Americas.

Michael Zuraw (piano), Daniel Saenz (cello), Ernesto Vega (clarinet) will be featured soloists in works by Michael Torke, Astor Piazzolla, and Aaron Copland. Maestro Marlon Chen (Music Director, Manila Symphony), conducts.

Aperio, Music of the Americas, is a Houston-based ensemble dedicated to presenting unique chamber music in performances that showcase contemporary composers from the Americas.

Passion, rhythm, and shimmering strings take the stage in a concert by Aperio, Music of the Americas, Midnight in Blue: Samba, Strings, & Tango. The program highlights the vibrant, hypnotic pulse of Argentinean Tango, Brazilian Samba, and American Minimalism by composers hailing from across the Americas.

Michael Zuraw (piano), Daniel Saenz (cello), Ernesto Vega (clarinet) will be featured soloists in works by Michael Torke, Astor Piazzolla, and Aaron Copland. Maestro Marlon Chen (Music Director, Manila Symphony), conducts.

Aperio, Music of the Americas, is a Houston-based ensemble dedicated to presenting unique chamber music in performances that showcase contemporary composers from the Americas.

WHEN

WHERE

Miller Outdoor Theatre
6000 Hermann Park Dr, Houston, TX 77030, USA
https://www.milleroutdoortheatre.com/performance/aperio-music-of-the-americas-1/?wcs_timestamp=1791574200

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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