Aperio Music of the Americas presents Midnight in Blue: Samba, Strings & Tango

Passion, rhythm, and shimmering strings take the stage in a concert by Aperio, Music of the Americas, Midnight in Blue: Samba, Strings, & Tango. The program highlights the vibrant, hypnotic pulse of Argentinean Tango, Brazilian Samba, and American Minimalism by composers hailing from across the Americas.

Michael Zuraw (piano), Daniel Saenz (cello), Ernesto Vega (clarinet) will be featured soloists in works by Michael Torke, Astor Piazzolla, and Aaron Copland. Maestro Marlon Chen (Music Director, Manila Symphony), conducts.

Aperio, Music of the Americas, is a Houston-based ensemble dedicated to presenting unique chamber music in performances that showcase contemporary composers from the Americas.