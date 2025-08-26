Anya Tish Gallery presents Marcella Colavecchio: "High Voltage" opening reception

Image courtesy of Anya Tish Gallery and Marcella Colavecchio

Anya Tish Gallery presents "High Voltage," the debut solo exhibition of Texas-based Italian American artist Marcella Colavecchio.

The exhibition features a vibrant and emotionally charged collection of figurative oil paintings and contemporary still lifes, alongside an interactive sculpture with an auditory element. In "High Voltage," Colavecchio takes us on an electrifying journey examining the American Dream - an aspiration that has define generations but often comes at a significant cost. The work resonates particularly in our current era, where questions around immigration, labors, and identity remain ever urgent.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display until October 18.

Anya Tish Gallery
4411 Montrose Blvd UNIT 500, Houston, TX 77006, USA
https://www.facebook.com/share/1R65UHnEBV/

Admission is free.

