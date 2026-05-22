Anne Wilson in concert

eventdetail
Photo by Sophia Mantinazad

Anne Wilson comes to Houston in support of her 2025 album, Stars.

Anne Wilson comes to Houston in support of her 2025 album, Stars.

WHEN

WHERE

Bayou Music Center
520 Texas Ave, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/the-stars-tour-featuring-anne-wilson-houston-texas-09-30-2026/event/3A0064A7C7D7FBAE

TICKET INFO

$29-$161

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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