Andrew Durham Gallery presents Mark Wade: "Long Division" opening reception

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Mark Wade

Andrew Durham Gallery presents "Long Division," a solo exhibition by Mark Wade.

Wade’s work explores the enduring impact of American history, examining how past conflicts - particularly the American Indian Wars - continue to shape systems of power, land, and identity. Through fragmented and reconstructed materials, his practice reflects the instability of historical narratives and invites viewers to reconsider how collective memory and national identity are formed.

The exhibition will remain on display through May 23.

Andrew Durham Gallery presents "Long Division," a solo exhibition by Mark Wade.

Wade’s work explores the enduring impact of American history, examining how past conflicts - particularly the American Indian Wars - continue to shape systems of power, land, and identity. Through fragmented and reconstructed materials, his practice reflects the instability of historical narratives and invites viewers to reconsider how collective memory and national identity are formed.

The exhibition will remain on display through May 23.

WHEN

WHERE

Andrew Durham Gallery
1821 W Alabama St, Houston, TX 77098, USA
https://andrewdurhamgallery.com/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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