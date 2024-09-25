Andrew Durham Gallery presents Kelli Scott Kelley: "Nature Morte" opening reception

Andrew Durham Gallery will present the opening of "Nature Morte," a new solo exhibition by contemporary artist Kelli Scott Kelley.

In French, "Nature Morte" means “dead nature” but in English it translates to “still-life," a reference to 17th century still-life painting. Kelley’s exhibition explores the intricate relationship between life and death, change, nature, decay, and the passing of time through a series of captivating and thought-provoking works.

Kelley is known for her enigmatic narrative paintings that incorporate collage, using vintage linens and other re-purposed paper and fabrics. The found materials reference domesticity and the history of women’s handicrafts and allow for a more ecological art-making practice.

Each piece in "Nature Morte" is imbued with Kelley’s signature blend of technical prowess and emotional depth, inviting viewers to contemplate the beauty and fragility of the world around us.

The exhibition will remain on display through November 30.